Krishna Leela - Grace to Garland Maker

Balarama and Krishna, while entering Mathura, visit the house of a garland maker. The florist family prostrates, provides them with a pedestal, washes their feet and worships them with choicest of the fragrant garlands, sandal paste, betel nuts, etc., The garland maker extolls Krishna. As boons, garland maker asks for unflinching devotion to Krishna, friendship to all bhaktas and compassion to all living beings. Krishna adorned with garlands, grants the boons and proceeds to Kamsa's palace.
