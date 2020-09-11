Bala Leela - Brahma Surrenders

Brahma Mohanam (illusion) : Brahma is agonised seeing common folk like the cowherd boys are close to the Supreme. He kidnaps the cows and cowherds to his own world (Brahmaloka). In Gokula, the absence of the cows and cowherds is not missed. They carry on with their lives as usual, as Krishna takes the form of each one of the missing cows, cowherds, with identical characteristics, including the objects they carried. This goes on for a full year. Brahma is perplexed. He comes to verify in Gokula and for a moment, everyone and everything in Gokula is in the form of Krishna, as the Supreme with four arms. Brahma falls to the ground like a golden stick, surrendering to Krishna.
