Krishna for Today
A selection of drawings and paintings by Keshav
Aug 3, 2020
Mayadeesh
Vishnu reclines as comfortably on the antlers of a deer (Maya) as he would on the serpent Adisesha. After all he is the Lord of Maya (Mayadeesh)
Order Prints
at
August 03, 2020
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Krishna for today.
,
Krishna Premi
,
Maya
,
Oil on Canvas
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment