On Krishna's instructions, Vasudeva prepares to carry the new born child across Yamuna to Gokula. The parents are unchained. The guards are asleep. Yamuna gives way. Adisesha's hoods act as an umbrella. His shining eyes provide light. Vasudeva crosses the Yamuna. "It appeared as though he had crossed the Janana sindhu, the sea of birth, for being blessed with Krishna as his son." -- Swami Desika in his sanskrit kavya 'Yadavabhyudayam'
Aug 12, 2020
Krishna Leela
