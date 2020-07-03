Mahishasuramardhini #Krishnafortoday

Mahishasura mardhini:
In quest of immortality, Mahishasura, the demon king, seeks a boon from Brahma that he may not be killed by a man, demon, beast or the devas.
After obtaining the boon Mahishasura goes on a conquest of the earth and heavens. When it becomes unbearable, Indra approaches the Trimurthis (Brahma, Vishnu and Siva) for help.
They create a woman, Durga, armed with weapons of the gods (Chakra of Vishnu, Shoola of Siva, Vajra of Indra etc.,)
Durga slays Mahishasura in a battle.
She is known as Mahishasura Mardhini, and the day is celebrated as the day of victory, Vijayadashami.
Mahisha (the buffalo) is tamasic (inactivity, laziness). With one’s own inner courage, strength and wisdom, one has to rejuvenate oneself with energy and overcome the tamasic quality.
