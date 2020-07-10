Lalitha Tripurasundari #Devi #Krishnafortoday

Lalita Tripura Sundari is as bright as a crore young suns rising together. She holds the Pasha (Noose - desire), Ankusha (Goad - anger), Ikshu Danda (Sugarcane bow- the mind) and Pancha Bana (Five flower arrows - five sensory perceptions).
Once, Shiva burns Manmatha (Cupid) to ashes with his third eye. From the ashes, a demon named Bhandasura emerges. He wants to create an imbalance in the world by stopping the desire that arises in people. Lalita ends Bhandasura’s life and averts a catastrophe.
She is seated on the geometric representation of the union of Shiva and Shakti (The inner conciousness and the manifest outer world) - the Shri Chakra.
Narration courtesy: Prathik Murali
