Krishna for Today
A selection of drawings and paintings by Keshav
Jul 20, 2020
Govinda Pattabhishekam
Govinda Pattabhishekam :
Krishna lifts Goverdhana and saves the people of Gokula. Indra's pride is crushed and he surrenders to Krishna. Kamadhenu, showers milk on Krishna and anoints him Govinda.
#Krishnafortoday Prints:
https://bit.ly/2WviPzh
July 20, 2020
