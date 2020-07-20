Jul 20, 2020

Govinda Pattabhishekam

Govinda Pattabhishekam :

Krishna lifts Goverdhana and saves the people of Gokula.  Indra's pride is crushed and he surrenders to Krishna.  Kamadhenu, showers milk on Krishna and anoints him Govinda.
