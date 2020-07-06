Krishna for Today
A selection of drawings and paintings by Keshav
Jul 6, 2020
Gitamrita #Krishnafortoday
Gitamrita:
The wisdom of the Upanishads is milked by Krishna (as the Bhagawad Gita). This wisdom is transformed into the nectar of Bhakthi (navaneeta/devotion)
prints: https://bit.ly/3e2f1eT
#Krishnafortoday
July 06, 2020
