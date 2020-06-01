Jun 1, 2020

Udupi Krishna #Krishnafortoday

Krishna holds the churner in Udupi, a temple town in Karnataka. 
The name Udupa means the moon, the dynasty of Krishna.
Butter symbolises ‘Bhakti’.
Krishna stands in front of a butter pot (Gokula- suggested by the gopikas and the cows). 
Krishna churns the mind that results in Bhakti.
 (ink and watercolour work inspired by Egyptian motifs.)
























