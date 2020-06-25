Krishnapriya #Krishnafortoday

Sudama is a childhood friend of Krishna.
He lives in abject poverty. His wife suggests that he seek the help of Krishna. She borrows some puffed rice from neighbours, packs it in a small cloth torn from her only saree, to be given to Krishna.
In Dwaraka, Krishna joyfully welcomes his loving friend Sudama and treats him royally. He is made to
sit on Krishna’s throne. Krishna washes his feet and massages it for having walked such a long
distance. Krishna’s wife, Rukmini (who is none other than Lakshmi) fans him with a fly whisk.
Krishna spots something tucked around Sudama’s waist and reaches for it. He opens the bundle and is overjoyed to see puffed rice, his favourite. He takes two handfuls.
For a long time they talk, recollecting their student days in Sandipani Ashram.
Sudama, who came to seek help from Krishna, does not ask for any help. Overwhelmed with the divine meeting, he takes leave of krishna.
He gets back to his village, only to find a palace where his home once stood. He then realises that Krishna has blessed him with all riches.
Krishna, a bhaktaparadheena, celebrates his devotees.
