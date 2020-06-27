Dhruva #Krishnafortoday

King Uttanapada has two wives - Suniti and Suruchi.
Suniti’s son is Dhruva and Suruchi’s son is Uttama.
Once, Uttama is on his fathers lap. Dhruva also wants to sit there.
Suruchi does not permit this : “if you want to sit on your father’s lap, you must do a long penance”.
The furious child runs to his mother crying : “why am I not allowed to sit on my father’s lap”?
Sunithi consoles Dhruva : “My child, do not be angry with your step-mother. Follow what she says. Seek Narayana. He is the father and refuge of all”.
Taking her advice seriously, Dhruva wanders into the forest aimlessly in quest of Narayana. By divine grace, Rishi Narada appears and guides Dhruva with a sacred-mantra.
Dhruva begins meditating on Narayana. It continues for six gruelling months.
At one point, Narayana inside him disappears.
Dhruva opens his eyes.
He finds Narayana on Garuda.
He drinks in the beauty of Narayana. He does not know how to react!
Narayana caresses the five year old boy’s cheeks with his Shanka (conch).
Blessed with wisdom, Dhruva extolls Narayana.
