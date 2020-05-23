Krishna for Today
A selection of drawings and paintings by Keshav
May 23, 2020
Vanvihari #watercolour #Krishnafortoday
Krishna enjoys all that the forest offers. Vanamali means ‘one who wears a garland of different forest flowers’.
The tiger skin represents the ferocious nature as against the gentle character of the cow.
