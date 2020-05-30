Universal Krishna #Krishnafortoday

Krishna for Today
A selection of drawings and paintings by Keshav
May 30, 2020
Universal Krishna
Happiness, peace and ecstasy are universal aspirations of all forms of life.
These aspirations are personified by Krishna.
Hence Krishna is universal.
Here is Universal Krishna in Japan.


