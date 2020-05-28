Krishna for Today
A selection of drawings and paintings by Keshav
May 28, 2020
Gitamrita #watercolour #Krishnafortoday
The Upanishads in the form of the cow are milked by Krishna,
the essence of which is given to us as The Gita.
Krishna sits on a churner in the ocean of milk.
This milk is transformed to butter, which represents Bhakti.
