Gitamrita #watercolour #Krishnafortoday

May 28, 2020

Gitamrita

The Upanishads in the form of the cow are milked by Krishna,
the essence of which is given to us as The Gita. 
Krishna sits on a churner in the ocean of milk.
This milk is transformed to butter, which represents Bhakti. 




