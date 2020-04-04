Krishna for Today
A selection of drawings and paintings by Keshav
Apr 4, 2020
Ramanama prabhavam
https://krishnafortoday.com/#/art-details/274
Ramanama prabhavam: Lankadahanam.#sundarakandam #Ramayana : Lanka was set on fire by Hanuman due the glory of Rama’s name. It appeared as though fire on his tail was a festive thoraN (festoon) for Rama. #oiloncanvas #Krishnafortoday
keshav keshav
4.4.20
