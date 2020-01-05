Krishna for Today
A selection of drawings and paintings by Keshav
Jan 5, 2020
GodOpanishad 20
200105_The formidable saviour without a blemish_ (Gajendra. chakra on crown - the very presence which comforts devotees and instills fear in the minds of the wicked) #watercolour #Krishnafortoday
