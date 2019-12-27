Krishna for Today
A selection of drawings and paintings by Keshav
Dec 27, 2019
GodOpanishad
#Tiruppavai 11 Sadacharyas The bountiful Acharyas are favourites of the Lord. They collect nuggets of knowledge from various sources like the bees and impart such precious wisdom to worthy disciples. #watercolour #Krishnafortoday
