Dec 7, 2019

Damodara: Dialogue with Arjuna

Damodara_'Maamekam SharaNam Vraja' #BhagavadGita 18:66 #watercolour #Krishnafortoday 

 (Krishna reveals the path and the goal to reach Him. When one surrenders, He ignores all shortcomings.  Just as he allows himself to be tied up by his mother Yashoda. However much she tried, the rope always fell short by two inches)



ravishankar said...

Addition of shloka meaning enhances the theme of the painting.. great work. Thank you Keshavji

