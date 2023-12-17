Tiruppavai 01 - Gopika Geetam

Tiruppavai - Gopika Geetam. The gopikas of vraja could not live without seeing Krishna. But the cowherds kept them away from Krishna for obvious reasons. The vraja was emulated by Andal. leader and Acharya of the Gopikas, in Srivilliputtur. There was a drought in the village. So the elders ask the gopikas to undertake a vow for the rains. They also learn that Krishna would join them for the vow. Andal exhorts them to undertake the vow - insomuch as it gave them an opportunity to see Krishna. The vow began in the divine month of Margashira. One by one, she wakes them up.
