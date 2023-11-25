Krishna for Today
A selection of drawings and paintings by Keshav
Nov 25, 2023
Thelliya Singar : Thiruvallikeni
Prahlada beholds the compassionate form of Hari (the Narasimha avatar of Vishnu).
November 25, 2023
#krishnafortoday
Bhagavatha
Dashavathara
Guru and Devotee
Narasimha
Prahlada
Shila
Utsav
Watercolour on Paper
