The King Elephant Gajendra was playing in the lake with his herd. Suddenly he finds himself in the grip of a crocodile's vicious jaws. A long battle ensued. Gajendra relied on his mighty strength but the crocodile was stronger in the water. The battle remained indecisive.. At the threshold of failure, Gajendra cries out to Krishna. In a trice, Krishna flew out on Garuda to rescue his devotee. Incidentally, Krishna's favourite ornament (on his ears) is Makara - The crocodile.
