Krishna for Today
A selection of drawings and paintings by Keshav
May 10, 2020
Navaneetha Natyam (2004) : #Acryliconcanvas #Krishnafortoday
Krishna dances to the rhythm of the churning and seeks butter from Yashoda. The one who churned the ocean for nectar seeks a handful of navaneetha.
Posted by
keshav keshav
at
10.5.20
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment